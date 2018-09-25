‘The Talk’: Rosie O’Donnell Eyed as Julie Chen Replacement

After Julie Chen‘s sudden exit from The Talk last week, CBS is working to fill her spot around the table, which sources told The Daily Mail Monday might just go to Rosie O’Donnell.

“She has a proven track record, from her own show to her time on The View, and despite being polarizing she brings in viewers,” a source told the publication of the network eyeing the former The View personality.

They added that O’Donnell excels at “creating moments,” which the show is looking to do in order to generate more buzz in its ninth season.

“Rosie can be a bit intense when it comes to politics, but she is incredibly good at connecting with an audience, and would be an ideal fit,” the source added.

Other names that have reportedly been brought up include Carnie Wilson, Ann Curry, Debbie Matenopoulos and Lisa Ling. Kris Jenner and Mayim Bialik have also reportedly been brought up, but it’s unclear if the high-profile celebs would be interested in the gig.

Chen’s exit from the show she helped get off the ground a decade ago came on the heels of her husband, former CEO-chairman of CBS Corp Les Moonves, stepping down from his position after facing allegations of sexual assault.

“I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk,” Chen said during her final episode on the series in a pre-taped message.

Despite the circumstances surrounding her exit, she kept things upbeat in her final words to viewers, adding, “I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast crew and staff have become family.”

CBS also released a statement about her exit from the show following her segment.

“All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime,” the statement said. “We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”

As for her position on Big Brother, the longtime host is reportedly continuing her role on the reality competition show through its Wednesday finale and at least until Fall 2019.

