‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Will Feature Heightened Security

FOX’s newest hit singing competition The Masked Singer unexpectedly took the world my storm and now producers will have to up their game on security for Season 2.

“Security is going to be a lot more stringent in season two,” executive producer, Craig Plestis, told The Hollywood Reporter. “For season one, we were not under the radar for a lot of people, and we still had a lot of security. So we’re really going to have to be on top of our game for season two.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Contestants on Season 1 compared the show’s security to the White House Secret Service — it’s that intense! If you watched the first season, then you’re already familiar with how tight security was for everyone involved. Nick Cannon — who acted as the host — admitted that he wasn’t even aware who was under each mask. It doesn’t stop there though, the contestants themselves have to stay hidden from their competitors as well. How they will up their security from that is a mystery.

The advantage Plestis and the rest of the crew had this season is simple: it was the first season!

“There wasn’t that much leaking,” he admitted. “There wasn’t that much out there until we got on the air and then people were guessing. And the guesses were all over the board. Until the mask comes off, you don’t know 100 percent.”

T-Pain, who disguised himself as the monster, won it all after beating legends like Gladys Knight, La Toya Jackson and Donny Osmond. Plestis admits he was a little shocked that he won but also emphasized that’s exactly why this show was a huge success.

Plestis assured fans that if you thought this season was crazy, just wait for the next. Something that worked really well for the hit singing competition was the costumes — and by the sound of it, it seems like they’re only going to get more elaborate from here.

“Part of what’s going on right now is there are many shows out there that are great — a lot of people are just a little too serious about some of them,” he said.

“What worked is really going for it with the costumes — going crazy with it, don’t play it safe,” he added.

He continued to describe The Masked Singer as “a fun party that you can come to each week” saying “that’s what we need in America.”

An air date for Season 2 has not been announced just yet, but Plestis said he is meeting with FOX this week to iron out those details and more.