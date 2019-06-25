‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Confronts Luke P. After His Comments About Her Body

The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown wasn’t here for Luke P. shaming her over her decision to strip down in front of Garrett during their naked bungee jumping date.

After Hannah pleaded with her suitors to stop the drama and concentrate on getting to know her, the former beauty queen decided to take the plunge with Garrett during a Latvian tradition in Monday’s episode of the ABC dating show.

While both hailed the experience as a positive one, Luke P. was driven to the brink upon hearing the woman he was interested in had been naked around another man, despite the suitable-for-TV circumstances.

“This is a woman I want to spend the rest of my life with and totally thought that was crossing a line,” he fumed to the camera. “Her body is her temple and to expose it to anyone who isn’t her husband, it’s like a slap in my face. If she really is the one for me, which I believe that she is, there are a lot of answers I need.”

Admitting that he knew she wouldn’t be fond of what he had to say, Luke went on to tell her he felt almost like he had been “cheated on.”

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to receive, and it’s just because I know your body is a temple, and I’m thinking of you holding him bare-skinned and thinking in my mind, it really pissed me off. It really frustrated me.”

While Hannah defended her choice as not being “in a sexual way,” but as “an experience [she] wanted to have,” Luke left things on unsteady ground by doubling down, calling it a “slap in the face,” then promising to always be supportive of her.

It clearly didn’t sit well with Hannah, who pulled Luke aside later on to confront him about his comments on her bodily autonomy.

“The issues were the language you used to describe why you were upset,” she began. “You felt like it was a slap in the face because you wanted to spend the rest of your life with me, and then you said we all make ‘boneheaded mistakes.’”

Hannah continued, “I told you it wasn’t a sexual thing at all, and it wasn’t. But even if it was, at this point, it doesn’t matter, because you’re not my husband. You don’t own my body, you don’t own me. It’s my body.”

Being confronted, Luke quickly backtracked, leading Hannah feeling frustrated with his explanations. Regardless, she gave him a rose, citing her strong feelings for him as a reason to him around. But will those feelings hold out through more of his drama?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC