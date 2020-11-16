'The Bachelor' Mansion Is Now Available to Rent on Airbnb for $6,000 a Night

✖

Ever tried out to be on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette and didn't make it? Well, now you have a change to live in the mansion, but it comes with a high cost. The famous Bachelor mansion is now up for rent on AirB&B for $6,000 a night!

The gorgeous southern California home was made famous from the hit ABC show and has become another staple in the Los Angeles area. The 10,000 square-foot home sits on 10-acres nestled in the Santa Monica mountains in Malibu according to PEOPLE. In case the inside isn't big enough for you and some friends, the outside space is even bigger offering 20,000 square-feet of room. The inside has eight bathrooms and can sleep up to 13 guests.

Naturally, the owners don't want people coming and staying there for wrong reasons, so there are very specific rules online that clearly state there is to be no filming inside the home. "Absolutely no parties, filming, professional photography or gatherings. If this rule is not followed you will be shut down immediately and the police will be called for trespassing." The home is obviously gorgeous but is described as it "exudes the rich feeling of a picturesque hideaway with canyon, mountain and vineyard views."

While the mansion offers its own beauty, it does get a makeover when the film crew come in to gear up to shoot the popular reality series. Rooms get painted different colors depending on what they're filming and who will be in the house. When they're not shooting the series, Marshall Haraden, his wife and their four children live there. During the two times a year they film, the family will move elsewhere until they're done. "When [the crew] comes, we move out for 42 days," he told TODAY in 2017. "Everything we own leaves the property and goes into storage."

Typically, the mansion is the primary location for the franchise, but this year, due to the worldwide pandemic, the network is now filming at La Quinta resort in Palm Springs, California. This allows everyone to be as isolated as possible with their own rooms, and provides a safe and secluded location for all who are participating, while the Haraden family are able to remain inside their home for lockdown purposes. Clare Crawley was the first lead to shoot a season at the resort, and now Tayshia Adams is the second as she stepped in as the new Bachelorette.