‘The Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Mourns Superfan Kim White After Her Death From Cancer

Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison, along with Bachelor Nation, is mourning the loss of one of the franchise’s biggest fans after her battle with cancer came to an end. Kim White was a huge fan of the show and by chance, ran into Harrison almost a decade ago and has since been close friends with the show host. In a touching tribute to White, Harrison took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the two, along with a lengthy and touching caption.

“#BachelorNation lost one of its biggest fans today and I lost a dear friend. I met @kimcankickit about 7 years ago by coincidence at a concert in LA,” he started the post. “She was a young beautiful woman who’d just been handed the news she would be dying soon of cancer. I told her that year if she was healthy enough I’d like to have her as my guest at the After the Final Rose special. She made it that year and I told her as long as she had the strength, from then on, she had a seat in the front row.”

“Kim made it to every live special I’ve hosted since and a friendship and love was formed that changed my life,” he continued. “There were years Kim was completely bald and looked like she could barely stand but she was there. She endured more surgeries and procedures than any human I’ll ever know, yet her spirit and faith endured. To say she was strong, courageous and brave would be a gross understatement. To say I learned so much and gained so much perspective from her would be falling short of her true impact.”

Harrison proceeded to highlight went on to share the memories they had, as well as, what kind of mother and wife she was for her family.

“We laughed, we cried our eyes out and we cussed. The only thing Kim was ever really sad or disappointed about was her guilt of not being a better wife and mother. Yes, even in excruciating agony and relentless battles all she cared about is how much she was loving others. I know the rest of her body failed her but her heart sure as hell didn’t. It was as pure as her eyes were blue. I will miss my friend very much. I will miss looking in the front row and seeing her beautiful loving smile. I’ll miss our texts and FT’s where we talked about the show but mostly about life and what was next. Kim was always looking for the next battle, the next step, the next accomplishment. I’m grateful this beautiful soul came into my life,” he explained.

Harrison concluded with, “She truly touched everyone she met and that is the definition of living. She’s free of that broken body she was given and I find tremendous peace in that. But a beautiful girl lost her mom and a wonderful loving man lost his wife and I lost a true friend. I love you Kim!”

Fans showed Harrison lots of support in the comment section after sharing the devastating news. White’s husband, Treagan, also took to social media to share a loving post about his wife saying, “This beautiful but deceivingly fierce warrior returned home to her Father in Heaven this morning. Her body can now rest. Her mind can be at peace. Her vibrancy and love for life was witnessed by us all and evidenced by her fight to keep living a life worth living through six years of constant illness.”