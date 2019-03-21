‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood ‘More Confused Than Ever’ After Cassie and Caelynn Accused of ‘Bachelorette’ Plotting

The Bachelor Colton Underwood‘s journey to find a future wife is more convoluted than ever after hearing rumors that Cassie and Caelynn were maybe not in this for the right reasons.

In Monday’s all-new episode of the ABC dating show, the ladies headed to Colton’s hometown of Denver, Colorado. The 26-year-old former NFL player was already questioning himself after Katie, Sydney and Demi all left him with a veiled message last week that at least one of the remaining women was not ready to get married at the end of the process.

“That’s three people that have the same thing to say while they were saying goodbye to me,” Colton confessed to his video diary after the tough week in Vietnam. “What the f—! It’s just that that s—’s my fear in all of this. I’m confident in the decisions I’ve made, and I just don’t want to make a mistake.”

Confessing to former Bachelor Ben Higgins that he was falling in love with “multiple people,” the philanthropist explained the way things were progressing “scares the s— out of me,” but was advised to sit back and enjoy the ride as he enjoyed his last few weeks with the women who potentially could be his wife.

Learning more from Tayshia on their one-on-one date about what was going on behind the scenes with Cassie and Caelynn made Colton even more unsure, however.

Tayshia explained that she didn’t think the two women were “genuine,” claiming, “They’re already talking about being the next Bachelorette. And they’ve also said they didn’t think they were ready to get engaged after this.”

Instead, she told Colton, the two frontrunners had been discussing which parties and Bachelor Nation members they would be meeting after their season had ended.

“Seeing how they act and what they talk about and where their head’s at, I think they have a lot to figure out,” she told him.

The news clearly shook Colton, who admitted to the cameras he never would have guessed Cassie or Caelynn were not being completely honest about their reasons for their relationship with him.

But Caelynn denied ever saying those things when asked on her own one-on-one date, calling Tayshia “fake and nasty” for saying those things to Colton.

“I don’t know where my head’s at with all of it,” Colton confessed to the cameras. “I’m more confused than ever. I’m heading into hometowns and I have no clue what the f— I’m going to do.”

In the end, Colton said he trusted his gut when it came to Caelynn, giving her a rose for next week’s hometown dates and admitting he was “falling in love” with the pageant queen.

Cassie also denied the accusations, going head-to-head with Kirpa after she backed up hearing “rumors” of her competitor’s unpreparedness while in Asia, telling her to stop “bringing up things that aren’t true” to Colton.

“This all reeks of desperation for me,” Cassie told her.

All the drama left Colton with a bad taste in his mouth, even after being reassured by Cassie that everything being said about her was a lie. He delayed the giving of the final two roses until the evening, explaining he needed more time to mull over the back-and-forth from the past few days.

In the end, he decided to go with his gut after a surprise visit from Caelynn to advocate for Cassie, giving the latter a rose along with Hannah G. Kirpa, meanwhile, was sent home after her role in what had gone down.

But can the ladies leave the drama behind going into hometowns?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Josh Vertucci