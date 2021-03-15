'The Bachelor': Bri Springs Speaks out Following Matt James Breakup

✖

During the March 8 episode of The Bachelor, Matt James said goodbye to Bri Springs. Fans will get to see which contestant — either Rachael Kirkconnell or Michelle Young — James gifts his Final Rose to during the course of the finale on Monday night. Following her elimination, Springs took to social media to speak out on her time with The Bachelor. According to Us Weekly, the 25-year-old thanked her fans for supporting her amidst the "mentally draining" experience.

On Sunday, Springs posted a message on Instagram in which she opened up about life after The Bachelor. In her caption, which came alongside a slew of snaps that showcase what she's been up to since departing the ABC series, she wrote that her life after the show has been "full of wonderful surprises." However, she also noted that there have been times when she has felt "mentally" drained and "defeated" following the experience.

"I’ve read all of your messages and you have no idea how appreciative I am of your kindness and support. Your words have helped me along the way, so thank you," Springs wrote. She went on to urge her followers to make sure that they are checking in with themselves from time to time so that they can put their happiness first. "Remember to check in with yourself from time to time to see what you need. I made a commitment to myself, to be honest, and stay true to who I am. And this means being present with the ones I love."

Just as she mentioned, Springs garnered a great deal of support from fans after she appeared on The Bachelor. Although, her journey on the series came to an end on the most recent episode. While on their one-on-one date, Springs told James that she was ready to be engaged at the end of filming and that she wanted to start a life with him. Ultimately, James explained that he didn't feel the same way about her and she ended up going home. Kirkconnell, who has been at the center of a racism controversy over the course of the last few months, and Young are the two remaining contestants on the current season of The Bachelor. In the finale, which will air on Monday night, James will decide who will receive his Final Rose.