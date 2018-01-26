Teresa Giudice Reveals Why She Does Not Want to See Husband Joe in Prison Every Week

Teresa Giudice won’t be spending every weekend with husband Joe Giudice as he serves his 41-month sentence in prison. But it isn’t because she doesn’t love him.

“Time is going by quick. I’m busy, I’m doing it all by myself so the days do go by and my thing is I’d rather not see him every week because I feel time goes by slower. This way, it is going quick,” the Real Houseswives of New Jersey cast member told E! News on Wednesday. “I do miss him but I feel like everything happens for a reason and maybe we needed this time apart to help us get stronger together. I just go with it. This is what God wanted. It’s fine.”

The Bravo personality previously served 11 months in federal prison in 2015 after she and Joe were indicted on 39 counts, including bankruptcy fraud. He began his 41-month sentence in March 2016.

Teresa recently sparked rumors of a split when she Instagrammed a photo of herself and a New Jersey divorce attorney Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis with the caption, “Dinner with a great friend getting great advice” before quickly changing it to “Dinner with a great friend lots of laughs” with the hashtag “we both love food.”

During the reality TV cast member’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Jan. 10, when a fan asked the meaning of the photo, Teresa denied that the photo meant anything about her and Joe.

“I was helping her. Just in case – If anybody’s getting divorced, she’s a great divorce attorney to call,” she explained at the time. “Get it? I was helping her.”

Her attorney James Leonard Jr. also shut down split rumors. “I don’t know how to say it any louder or plainer, but it ain’t happening. Period,” Leonard told Us Weekly shortly after the photo was Instagrammed. “Why can’t people accept the fact that these two people simply want to stay married to one another and let them live their lives?”

But Teresa hasn’t been denying how hard prison time has been on her marriage, opening up about her uncertain future with the father of her four daughters in her book Standing Strong.

“Well, I remember when I first started doing the show everybody kept asking me, ‘Where do you see yourself five years from now? Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?’ — I’m not answering that question anymore,” she said. “Because if you would have asked me back then if I thought I would ever go to prison, I would have said never. So I can’t predict the future, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”

“I want [our marriage] to work,” she added. “But you know, when Joe comes home, he has to do the right thing. And then we’ll just move on from there.”

Photo credit: Facebook/Teresa Giudice