Teresa Giudice’s Dad Blames Joe Giudice for Deportation Problems

Teresa Giudice’s father places a lot of the blame for her family’s devastating legal position on her husband, Joe Giudice. In Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Giudice and Joe had a very tense phone conversation while he was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud before being deported to Italy in October.

When asked if he was OK, Joe complained to his wife, “Am I OK? I’m going on 38 months in this crap!”

“They want to separate us now, we’re married 20 years. We got four kids, alright? They want to destroy four kids,” he continued, saying of the changes that would not allow daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, to have physical contact while visiting. “I’m here now and I’m getting deported and that’s all there is to it. It’s over.”

Joe has since returned to his native Italy while awaiting the final appeal of his deportation ruling, where he did reunite with his daughters and Giudice earlier this month. But in Wednesday’s episode, the RHONJ husband didn’t see much hope for his case.

“I don’t see anybody in here walking out. They’re all getting deported,” Joe said. “I’m over it. I’d rather be out and see you while I can than be sitting in this friggin’ junk hole. At this point, I don’t care where the hell I go. … I’m going to fight it out a little while later, and then I’m done. That’s it.”

Despite the horrible conditions in which Joe was living, Teresa’s father, Giacinto Gorga, had little sympathy for his son-in-law, having been born in Italy himself.

“I slap your husband. He never did nothing right, he did everything wrong!” Gorga told his daughter. “Six times I told him, ‘Go make a citizen.’ ‘Yeah yeah, I’ll go’ — he never did. He gotta blame himself.”

Giudice was also feeling some serious empathetic burnout talking to her husband, admitting to the camera, “The phone calls are just getting very draining. I can’t take all this drama.”

“We don’t want him to suffer but he’s put us through all this, so he needs to sit there now as long as it takes and fight, especially for his daughters,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty