Teresa Giudice’s Brother Admits She Has ‘No Choice’ But Divorce Husband Joe Following Deportation

Teresa Giudice plans to split with husband Joe should he be deported back to Italy after his arrest, and her brother is claiming she has no other choice.

While at an appearance on Fox 5’s Good Day New York this week, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s brother, Joe Gorga, insisted that she has “no choice” but to leave her husband.

“Anything she needs, I’m going to be here for her,” he said. “That’s my only sister. I have only one sister in life.”

During the conversation, Gorga confirmed that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE, would be picking Joe Giudice soon after his release from prison Thursday, InTouch writes.

“If he goes to Italy, they’re not going… Is [Teresa] prepared [get a divorce]? She has no choice. She has to be prepared,” Gorga added.

Joe Giudice was ordered to be deported back to Italy at the end of his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. Guidice previously opened up about her decision to leave her husband to Andy Cohen, saying that it was not a surprise for her husband.

“We hate to talk about it,” she said. “Believe it or not we’ve only talked about it once, but he said it too. ‘Obviously if that happens, I’m going to move on with my life, you’re going to move on with your life.’ And that’s what’s going to happen.”

“I want to be happy,” she added. “I haven’t been happy in a long time. I’m tired of legal stuff! It’s a lot to deal with — my children, what’s going to happen to [Joe]… It’s a lot.”

Guidice first confirmed the possible split during the Season 9 reunion for the Bravo reality series.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” she confessed. “I want somebody with me every day.”

“I know exactly what happens — I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens,” she added during the final episode of the reunion this week. “You do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye-bye.’”

However, Guidice promised at the time to fight for Joe to not get deported until the last possible second.

“Everyone makes mistakes. But to get deported? That’s so sad,” Guidice said. “He’s been here since he’s a year old. And he did his time. So I’m doing everything I can. I’m spending all this money. I’m appealing it. Whatever has to be done, I’m doing it. I’ll fight to the end. I’m doing it.”