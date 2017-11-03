Teresa Giudice’s 16-Year-Old Criticizes Her Lenient Parenting on ‘RHONJ’

With all the drama the Giudice family has been through over the past few years, what with Teresa’s 11-month stay in jail, the death of their grandmother, and Joe’s own 41-month jail sentence, it’s understandable that the Real Housewives of New Jersey family hasn’t had the best dynamic as of late.

But Teresa’s oldest daughter Gia, 16, is holding her mom to task when it comes to her lenient parenting of her three younger sisters Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m a good kid, I don’t do anything. And Gabriella’s a good kid. And Milania’s a good kid too, but she has no boundaries. She really doesn’t,” Gia said in this week’s episode of the Bravo show. “She needs discipline, but you don’t do anything.”

One example, Gia pointed out, was when Milania got her phone taken away from her, but their mom gave it back the next day.

Up Next: Siggy Flicker Takes Aim at New ‘RHONJ’ Cast Member



“I don’t know what to tell you, I’m not the mom,” Gia said. “While you were away, dad — he was very strict. Like, he really was. When you came home, you don’t discipline much because I feel like you’re like scared we’re going to hate you.”

Teresa was visibly shaken by the comment. “I just want to be the best mom I [can be],” she said. “I hate to say no … I want us to have fun together.”

“Growing up so strict, I don’t want to be strict with my kids,” she said. “I want to lessen the reigns a little bit.”

Gia said her mom’s best intentions weren’t working out. “That’s not being the best mom,” she said. “We need discipline.”

Teresa had previously gotten advice from sister-in-law Melissa Gorga in last week’s episode.

“Milania knows how to work it,” she told Teresa. “She knows what she’s doing to you. Don’t fall for it. She’s totally working it. You’re too nice to them because you never want them to be mad at you. You still have to put your foot down with them a little bit. You have to be a little bit more strict with them.”

However, the Housewife didn’t take the outside criticism well “That was really ballsy of her,” she said. “I would never tell anyone how to be with their kids and I’m pissed. She has my brother to be her co-parent with her children. I’m doing this all on my own so give me a f–king break.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs at 9 p.m. EST Wednesdays on Bravo.