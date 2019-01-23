‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Reveals His Dad and Sister Are Now Sober

Tyler Baltierra’s family just hit a major milestone, and the Teen Mom OG star can’t hold back his emotions.

The MTV reality star, 27, revealed Tuesday that both his dad Butch and sister Amber are sober after struggling with addiction for years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Writing this with tears in my eyes because words can’t express the amount of peace [and] joy I feel in my heart. After seeing these two at their lowest [and] now seeing them sober [and] steadily climbing, I just can’t say enough how proud I am of both of them!” he captioned a photo of the trio on Instagram, all smiling and looking healthy.



“I am a firm believer that the power of unconditional love in a family can truly transform the dynamic [and] I’m just so happy to call these two my family,” he continued. “I love you both SO MUCH [and] I’m SO PROUD OF YOU!!!”

The reality personality added the hashtags, “#Family #Recovery #NeverGiveUp #Baltierras.”

Amber also addressed her sobriety on Instagram, sharing a text post reading, “Yes I did drugs, sure did. But I also found recovery. Why don’t you gossip about that?”

Fans of Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant have seen Tyler’s family struggle with addiction for years, with the Tierra Reign designer flying to help his dad check into drug treatment during a February 2018 episode of the show.

Butch said at the time it was around his 10th time seeking help for his addiction professionally, but that he was remaining hopeful this time would be his last.

“I ain’t got no pressure, nobody trying to sneak up on me or try to get me with a razor,” Butch said of his feelings returning to rehab, as opposed to his time in prison.

Even after years of struggling with his dad, Tyler told one of the addiction counselors he was nervous leaving him alone in the hands of strangers. “Who’s going to call him every day? You know?” he asked.

“I know. The truth is Tyler this is a family disease,” the counselor responded. “You’ve suffered trauma based on his addiction. Every time that phone rings and you’re wondering who’s on the other end and what’s he got to say, that’s trauma, that’s a trauma response. His happiness is not your responsibility. It’s his.”

Soon after the episode aired, Tyler took to Twitter to reveal his complicated feelings about his father.

“As a child of an addict, I don’t think I’ll ever NOT be angry with him,” he wrote at the time. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t love him unconditionally.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tyler Baltierra