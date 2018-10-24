‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards ‘Just Kind of Hanging on’ After Drug Treatment



Dr. Drew cast doubt on Ryan Edwards‘ drug recovery process just weeks before he was arrested for violating his probation.

The second half of the Teen Mom OG reunion aired Monday, but was filmed in early March. At that time, Dr. Drew grilled the MTV personality on what he had been doing after attending 21 days of a rehab program for heroin and other drugs to maintain his sobriety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Edwards had earlier revealed he was not seeing a therapist or attending any group meetings designed to help people who have struggled with drug use stay sober, which concerned Dr. Drew.

“You’re just kind of hanging on,” he told a nonplussed Edwards.

Edwards noted that he is using Suboxone — a prescription drug used to treat opioid addiction — but that he isn’t taking it regularly as recommended by doctors.

When Dr. Drew asked if the Suboxone was what Edwards was referring to when he said he wasn’t going to turn over a “positive test” to ex Maci Bookout as part of their custody agreement, Edwards denied that the prescription drug was the issue before his pregnant wife Mackenzie Standifer jumped in to attack Dr. Drew for his suggestion.

“Mackenzie are you listening to me?” Dr. Drew replied, shocking Standifer. “If doctor-prescribed, and he was following those instructions to the letter, then I could argue to Maci that he’s under doctor prescription, he is following it to the letter, you can check with that doctor.”

He continued: “But if he’s taking it ad lib, I don’t think I could vouch for that. … But if hes not in treatment, he needs to be on medication management, because it’s very dangerous.”

Standifer jumped in to defend her husband, with whom she is reportedly expecting a baby boy this fall.

“We all know Ryan’s gonna do what Ryan’s gonna do, and Maci’s gonna do what Maci wants to do,” she said. “I am not Ryan’s mom, I’m his wife, and I’ll stand by and support him to the cows go home.”

Bookout, later in the interview, had a different perspective on her relationship with the father of her 9-year-old son Bentley.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think he wants to be put in a situation where he has to answer for himself,” she said. “I think a lot of people around him answer questions for him.”

Just over three weeks after the reunion was filmed, Edwards was arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his probation from an earlier heroin possession charge. Standifer maintains that he is still sober, despite the arrest.

Photo credit: MTV