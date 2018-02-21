Ryan Edwards Gets Drunk at His Wedding Following Rehab Stint on ‘Teen Mom OG’

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards may insist that he’s sober, but apparently that statement doesn’t include alcohol.

On the Monday, Feb. 19 episode of the popular MTV reality show, Edwards, who shares son Bentley with Maci Bookout, was saying “I do” to Mackenzie Standifer, but before even entering the church for their ceremony, Edwards was already asking for a drink.

“I want to get a shot real quick,” Edwards is heard saying before he even enters the church, but what could be summed up as pre-wedding nerves were clearly something much different.

After saying quick vows, which he told a friend he hadn’t prepared, that included “I promise to always love you, be your best friend, I promise to be faithful and always be there for you,” he admitted to Standifer that he was drunk just after kissing her and sealing the marriage.

The 30-year-old’s addiction to heroin and other drugs has been a major plot point in the show, especially after he nearly passed out while driving to his own wedding last season. The scene, which was so disturbing that it prompted the show to flash warnings of “disturbing scenes,” showed Edwards nodding in an out of consciousness as he was driving, clearly under the influence.

This season, however, Edwards returned from a 30-day drug rehab program only 21 days after Standifer revealed he had been spending as much as $10,000 a week on drugs.

Even after returning from rehab, however, Edwards has drawn suspicion from fans who think his behavior seems off, including his refusal to take a drug test at the request of ex Maci Bookout so that he can see their 8-year-old son Bentley. Edwards even once admitted to a friend that he was still experiencing withdrawal symptoms despite having saying that he had completed a detox program.