‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie Standifer Shares Sweet Photo of Ryan Edwards With Newborn After Rehab Stay

Ryan Edwards is home from his second stint in rehab, and the Teen Mom OG star is enjoying time with his and wife Mackenzie Standifer’s newborn son, Jagger.

The MTV couple welcomed their first child together in October, while Edwards was away getting help for his admitted addiction to heroin at an Alabama rehab center.

The new dad returned home right around Thanksgiving, and appears to be settling in with his new son, based on a photo Standifer shared on Instagram Tuesday of the father-son duo cuddling in a chair.

“He’s the biggest help. I love this man,” she captioned the photo, which she shared in response to a fan asking, “How’s life now that Ryan’s home with the kids and new baby?”

Edwards might not have been home for his child’s birth, but Standifer said on her Instagram Story that when he did meet the little one, he “wouldn’t let him go. Sweetest moment I’ve experienced.”

Standifer and Edwards both have children from previous relationships—4-year-old Hudson and 10-year-old Bentley, respectively—but she praised Edwards for how caring he has been during her pregnancy and first days with their child.

“God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids,” she wrote. “Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken.”

She continued, “As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10x over.”

Standifer also answered a fan who asked why she had stayed with Edwards despite his on-again, off-again issues with substance abuse.

“Do you burn your house down when it’s dirty? No. Do you set your car on fire when it needs a new part? No,” she told a follower on her Instagram Story. “Just because someone has a problem doesn’t give you an excuse to give up.”

That doesn’t mean she isn’t putting her foot down when it comes to this time around, after Edwards was arrested two times over the summer for violating the parole stemming from his initial 2017 heroin possession charge.

“If he relapses again, she’s going to file for divorce,” a source close to the couple told Radar in November. “She’s serious. She doesn’t want to continue to be with someone who doesn’t help himself.”

