Maci Bookout Weighs in After ‘Teen Mom’ Miscarriage

Following a heartbreaking episode of Teen Mom OG, during which Catelynn Lowell revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage, star Maci Bookout is weighing in and offering support.

“Last night’s episode was a tough one. I am so proud to have my strong sisters Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell. And so thankful we have each other through this journey,” Bookout tweeted Tuesday morning.

In Monday’s newest episode of the MTV reality series, Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra revealed that the baby they had been so excited for didn’t make it past the first trimester. The loss was so traumatic that it sparked suicidal thoughts in Lowell, who has been seeking help for her mental health in treatment on and off since November.

In a previous episode of the reality show, while sitting down for dinner with husband Taylor McKinney, Bookout had also revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in 2017. While McKinney was reluctant to discuss it, Bookout stated, “I think it’s important for people that are watching that we talk about it.”

Fans were quick to join in and offer support following Bookout’s tweet Monday.

“Love that you ladies have one another! You are all beautiful, smart, and strong,” one person commented.

“Love watching the journey you ladies and Tyler Baltierra have been on. Thank you for being so brave and sharing your stories. Catelynn Lowell you have love and support coming from West Michigan,” wrote another.

Following the emotional episode, Baltierra also took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to people watching the show who might have gone through the same loss.

“That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb…but it was fully grown in our hearts,” he wrote Monday. “For every parent out there who has lost a baby…it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve #ParentStrong.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.