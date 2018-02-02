Fans Accuse Maci Bookout of Making up ‘Teen Mom OG’ Storyline

Maci Bookout’s feud with ex Ryan Edwards has been the vast majority of her screen time during this season of Teen Mom OG, but some fans are accusing the MTV personality of manufacturing much of the animosity they see on screen.

The tense relationship between Bookout and Edwards stems from their custody agreement regarding their 9-year-old son Bentley. After Edwards checked himself in and out of rehab for an admitted heroin addiction in 21 days, Bookout has refused on the show to let him see his son unless he can pass a drug test, which Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer have called unfair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Teen Mom superfans think that the situation may be being amplified for the cameras.

In a post on Reddit, screenshots from various Instagram accounts were compiled. “Maci’s storyline this season is total BS,” one fan wrote. “Go figure lol. Here are some pictures with dates proving that Bentley has been able to see his dad and grandparents regularly since July. Tomorrow’s episode takes place at the end of October where Ryan supposedly hasn’t seen him since Father’s Day.” The post includes photos of Bentley alongside his dad and paternal grandparents, Jen and Larry Edwards, throughout the summer.

In the comments section, viewers weighed in with their thoughts on the apparent dishonesty. “The show also plays fast and loose with timelines,” one user said. “There were several scenes with Cate and Tyler that made it appear it was the same day or same week but the color of their house went back and forth several times from blue to white back to blue so it was clear that the scenes were out of order and done further apart than what the storyline suggested.”

Although Bookout’s relationship with her ex might be played up for the fans, the tragic miscarriage she suffered on camera was brutally real.

In a recent episode of the show, Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney opened up about the experience.

“I had a miscarriage,” Bookout said, saying it happened in 2017. “Her name is Dande. Dandelion. I think it’s important for people that are watching that we talk about it.”

Photo credit: Facebook / Teen Mom, Reddit.com