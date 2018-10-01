‘Teen Mom OG’ Bristol Palin Struggles With Husband Dakota Meyer’s PTSD in New Clip

Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin was having a tough time helping husband Dakota Meyer with the anxiety stemming from his PTSD diagnosis prior to their February divorce filing.

In an all-new clip from Monday’s season premiere of the MTV series, Meyer unloads on Palin for what he sees as an unwillingness to help him when he’s suffering anxiety in what is truly a painful moment to watch.

While picking up daughter Sailor, 2, from soccer practice, it’s clear Meyer is having trouble as he struggles to breathe normally driving his family home. But when Palin asks what is bothering him, he sloughs off her concern once by saying it’s “nothing.”

When she presses, he seems frustrated, telling her, “It’s like I’ve been trying to tell you for a week, my anxiety has been going nuts. It’s been crushing me. I’ve been having nightmares.”

“Well what can we do to help it?” Palin asks, to which he replies, “Honestly I don’t know. Like, I’ve tried to tell you over and over. I’ve asked you for help a thousand times.”

“OK, well I’m here if I can be a help to you,” she responds evenly, which he interrupts with, “Just don’t sit over there and act like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ All you want to do is tell me all the things that are wrong with me and all the things I do wrong when I have anxiety.”

Palin responds, “All I’m telling you is it’s hard for me to have compassion in these situations, because you keep pulling the rug from underneath me all the time.”

“If you can’t be there for me when I have anxiety, when you can look at me and see I have anxiety, then that’s part of being married to me,” he fires back, continuing, “It’s not something that’s hereditary; it’s not something I grew up with; it’s something that I deal with from having nightmares every single night seeing my dead guys every single morning when I wake up.”

While Palin tries to get him to lower his voice, saying the kids are in the back of the car, he doesn’t think he should have to reign it in.

“You want to know what the problem is?” Meyers asks, interrupting his wife’s response that she knows about his anxiety with, “That’s the problem — you know it and you just can’t get put your own angers … and try and put them aside to help the person that’s your husband. That’s the problem where I get mad.”

He continues as Palin looks down, “But that’s fine, because guess what? Just like every other time, I’ll figure it out again. But don’t act like you don’t know what’s wrong.”

Reaching out and placing her hand on his shoulder, Palin replies, “I’m sorry you’re going through this, Dakota.”

