‘Teen Mom OG’: Bristol Palin Stokes Rumors She Wants to Quit

Bristol Palin has been pretty vocal about her dislike for the way she was portrayed in her freshman year of Teen Mom OG, with fans speculating she might even quit the MTV show after her latest comments.

The daughter of former Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin took to Instagram Stories Wednesday to do a question and answer session with her followers, answering a number of queries about her family, career and time on Teen Mom OG.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To a fan who asked, “Will you stick with MTV after the way producers portrayed you?” Palin responded with a video of herself shaking her head “no.”

Another asked the real estate agent, “Do you love being on reality TV as a career?” to which she sassily replied, “100% not my career.”

Palin’s storyline during her season had to do mostly with her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Dakota Meyer, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Sailor and 1-year-old daughter Atlee, which was pretty contentious during the first stage of their decision to split up.

In December 2018, the reality personality took to Instagram to rant about how she was being portrayed on TV.

“If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today — let’s be real,” she wrote. “I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad [Teen Mom] tries to portray my ‘life’…..my babies, my family, my close friends – they know the TRUTH. I’m a pretty great mom, work my a— off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life.”

She continued, “[MTV] doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues. All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

Palin slammed the show as “a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives,” concluding, “Don’t believe everything you see on TV.”

Later that month, an insider told Radar Online Palin was on the verge of quitting the show.

“It’s obvious Bristol doesn’t want to do another season,” the insider said. “You can tell from her openness on social media, she’s less than happy with the way things got portrayed in her first season on the show.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV