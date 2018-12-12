‘Teen Mom OG’ Bristol Palin Receives Apology From Ex Husband Dakota Meyer for Mid-Show Insult

Bristol Palin’s ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, is backtracking his statement about her appearing on Teen Mom OG.

After dubbing the MTV reality series as “trailer trash,” Meyer took to Instagram Monday to address his comments, rescinding his remarks and apologizing for his harshness.

“Regarding my comment tonight on @teenmom insinuating that Bristol has put anything before the kids was wrong and tasteless,” he wrote alongside a photo of Palin reading to their daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee Bay, 19 months. “It’s the furthest thing from the truth and I apologize to her and the kids for that.”

Meyer made headlines on Tuesday, Dec. 4, after he criticized Teen Mom for its poor portrayal of parenting, dubbing the series “trailer trash” and accusing the series of only focusing on the tension in relationships.

“What’s sad is that @Viacom has turned @TeenMom into a trailer trash Real Housewives instead of showing what the true struggles of parenting are,” he wrote at the time. “I’ll bring my VLOG back and show you what single parenting looks like, since they can’t seem to figure it out.”

In a separate post on Instagram, he went on to state that “it’s time to call it what it is [Teen Mom OG] parenting is way more than everyone sitting around b—ing about their ex’s.”

Meyer is not the only one to take issue with the storylines that Teen Mom OG chooses to show. On Monday, Palin, who joined the long-running MTV series this season following Farrah Abraham’s exit in 2017, took to Instagram accusing MTV and Teen Mom of creating false narratives of her life.

“If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today — let’s be real. I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life,’ ….. my babies, my family, my close friends — they know the TRUTH,” she wrote.

Palin went on to state that the MTV series “doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone” or “the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues.” Instead, she claimed, the network is more interested in “some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

“Every week is a combined disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives. I hate getting all emotional on you guys but I’ve kept quiet for too long about it. Don’t believe everything you see on TV,” she concluded.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.