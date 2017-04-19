‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Has Been Accused Of Physically Attacking Fiance Matt Baier

New reports are putting an incredibly bad light on Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood.

According to a gossip blogger that frequently covers the hit-MTV reality series, an image shared purportedly shows a beat and battered Matt Baier. It is being alleged that the attacker is none other than his fiancé, Amber.

The image was sent in a direct message to the blogger, but it is uncertain who sent it. The gossip blogger tweeted out the pic and messages, while captioning her tweet with the following: "Ouch! Those marks from @amberlportwood's claws though! This has been going on a LONG time, right @mattbEPT? 😳 Now @ItsGaryTime knows. #YW."

See the picture below, but be warned it is a bit graphic:

Someone familiar with abuse from Amber, Gary Shirley, responded to the images shown on Twitter. Gary tweeted, "@MissSmartyJones @AmberLPortwood @mattbEPT I always hated those fingernails!"

So far, neither Amber or Matt have addressed the text messages and the claims made. However, prior to the messages being leaked, Matt shared a tweet with his followers urging people not to believe everything they see online.

"A little wisdom to the Twitterverse: Rumors are created by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots," he wrote. "Don't be either."

This is troubling news considering Amber's past. Back in 2010, she was charged with domestic battery and neglect after the MTV cameras caught her physically attacking her ex, Gary, in front of their young daughter, Leah. If this turns out to be a similar situation, the Teen Mom star will be facing legal troubles.

