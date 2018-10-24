‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Ryan Edwards Reportedly Leaving Rehab to Meet Newborn Son

Former Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards, the father of Maci Bookout‘s eldest son, is reportedly ending his latest rehab stint early to be with his newborn son.

Back on Tuesday, Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, reportedly welcomed their first child, son Jagger. Edwards was not present for Jagger’s birth, since he returned to rehab to help his issues with substance abuse. Radar Online reports that he was supposed to remain in rehab until February or March, but a source said he “should be home for Thanksgiving.”

The insider also said Standifer does not plan on releasing photos of Jagger until after Edwards comes home.

“She wants photos out there, but she wants to wait for Ryan to get home,” the insider told Radar. “She’s probably going to wait for Ryan to come home to release any photos.”

A source previously told Radar on Oct. 1 that Edwards “entered rehab in Alabama about a month ago,” adding that “Mackenzie moved out of the lake house they were in and is now living with her parents.”

Edwards has struggled with substance abuse and has had run-ins with the law. His first trip to rehab came in March 2017, after he was arrested for heroin possession and MTV cameras spotted him falling asleep while driving and slurring his words during his wedding. He was released from rehab eight days early and said he was sober, but later said he would fail the drug test Bookout wanted him to take in order to see their son Bentley, 9.

Edwards was also arrested in March and July for allegedly violating the terms of his probation.

Edwards and Standifer said they were not going to appear in the new season of Teen Mom OG in July, after announcing their pregnancy.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom OG this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer told E! News. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Edwards added, “They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing. Maci said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

However, a scene from Teen Mom OG‘s premiere showed Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney, discussing their fraught relationship with Edwards. Bookout filed a restraining order against Edwards, which she called a “hard,” but “necessary” decision.

Teen Mom OG airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.