‘Teen Mom’ MacKenzie McKee Visits Mother Angie Douthit Following Hospitalization Amid Cancer Battle

Former Teen Mom star MacKenzie McKee paid a visit to her mother, Angie Douthit, who’s in the hospital contending with a cancer diagnosis. According to InTouch Weekly, Douthit is currently preparing to start hospice care now that her cancer has spread to her liver and brain. Despite the circumstance, the two appeared in good spirits when the MTV alum shared a photo of the visit earlier today, along with a caption that read, “I love you so much.”

A post shared by mackenzie Mckee (@mackenziemckee) on Dec 6, 2019 at 5:08am PST

Douthit has been treated for cancer since January 2018, but was recently hospitalized after her treatment took a turn for the worse. She was admitted for overnight care while doctors examine issues with her liver, gall bladder, hip bone and brain. After being treated with chemotherapy, the treatment was stopped after an unfortunate diagnosis that gave her roughly six months to live.

McKee’s mother also chronicled the events on her own Instagram account, writing “Today was an interesting day. I woke up to get ready for work but I couldn’t really walk and I found myself throwing up. So I took a bath, layed [sic] back down, and called my boss to tell them I’d be late. The next thing I know I’m waking up trying to find my phone.”

Meanwhile, McKee had recently dealt with a minor Twitter controversy after she posted about her Great Dane sleeping outside. After receiving a flood of responses criticizing the fact that her dog slept outside despite the “bad weather,” the former reality star claimed that everyone was simply blowing the situation “way out of proportion.”

Still, not everything is looking bleak for McKenzie. The former reality star recently started a new job as a professional cheerleading coach, which she says gives her a chance to bring her Body by Mac fitness routine. This news just came weeks after the announcement that she was reconciling with her ex-husband, Josh. Despite fililng for divorce back in October, the two decided to renew their vows instead.

The couple has been together since 2009 and have three children together.