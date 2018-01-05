‘Teen Mom’s McKenzie McKee on Mother’s Battle: ‘Who Can Rock a Biopsy and Look So Good’

Teen Mom’s McKenzie McKee is documenting her mother’s cancer battle, stating that she “looks so good.”

Following the announcement Wednesday by Teen Mom 3‘s McKenzie McKee that her mother, Angie Douthit, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, the former reality star shared a picture with her followers of her mother post-biopsy, smiling and giving the camera two thumbs up.

“Who can rock a biopsy and look so good,” McKee captioned the photo, using the hashtags “#praylikeangieforangie” and “#alwaysbekind.”

Followers of McKee, 23, responded with outpourings of support and well-wishes.

In an interview with Us Weekly, McKee revealed that her mother had asked her to document her battle, something that the former reality star has already started doing, sharing another picture of her mother on Wednesday.

This is my mom threatening the doctors that she will call #TheGoodDoctor 💗💕 pic.twitter.com/1U6vc3qdoQ — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 3, 2018

The picture, which shows Douthit, a teacher, sitting up in her hospital bed, was captioned “This is my mom threatening the doctors that she will call #TheGoodDoctor.”

McKee also asked her followers to please keep her mother in their prayers.

“All prayer warriors. Please pray for my mom. What we thought was bronchitis turned out to be 3 masses on her brain, 1 large one in her lungs and multiple blood clots,” McKee wrote in a series of tweets. “We are in shock and devastated. She has brain surgery tomorrow. I’m sick. I’m so sick and want to wake up from this nightmare.”

Douthit, who underwent brain surgery to determine how far the cancer had spread, will reportedly undergo brain surgery and radiation.