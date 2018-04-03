Ryan Edwards’ Reaction to Mackenzie Standifer’s Pregnancy News Left a Lot to Be Desired

It’s official! Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards are expecting their first child together, the couple revealed on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

The news previously broke last week when the series showed the 21-year-old sharing the news with a producer, but Monday’s episode of the MTV show was the first time fans got an intimate look at Standifer sharing the big news with friends and family.

The Tennessee native let Edwards know that she was no longer on birth control, and that “if it happens, it happens.”

Well, it looks like it happened!

Standifer showed her positive pregnancy test to producer Jeni after breaking the news to Edwards off-camera.

“Ryan was so excited, he couldn’t contain himself,” she told the producer.

But when the couple was shown on screen discussing the pregnancy, Edwards seemed subdued about the news, especially when his wife asked him about breaking the news to their exes.

“They’ll find out. If they ask about it, we’ll tell them,” he said. “It’s not a big deal.”

Then, thinking about all the work that needed to go into prepping for a new baby, Edwards made what we hope was a joke, one that didn’t go over well with Standifer.

“Yeah, call me when he’s about three,” Edwards told Standifer, who responded, “That’s a d— thing to say.”

The news couldn’t have come at a worse time. The day after Standifer’s pregnancy news made headlines, Edwards was arrested for a violation of his probation stemming from a 2017 heroin possession charge.

But Standifer has since insisted that the arrest is nothing to be worried about, and that her husband is still clean and sober after his recent rehab stint.

“Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab,” she told Radar soon after the arrest. “Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine.”

She would not comment to the publication when asked if Edwards has broken his probation for his previous drug charge, but added, “He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

Edwards’ ex, Maci Bookout, isn’t so sure, however, filing for an order of protection for her and her family, including the 9-year-old son she shares with Edwards, just days before the arrest.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” she claimed in court documents obtained by Radar. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

During her son’s baseball game in May 2017, she claimed Edwards “showed up under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

Bookout added that she fears for her son’s safety because she has proof that Edwards will get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence.

As fans of the show know, Edwards was caught on camera slurring his words and falling asleep at the wheel on the way to his first wedding to Standifer. After the scene aired, he entered rehab for heroin abuse, and completed 21 days of a 30-day program.

“His behavior and actions are getting worse,” Bookout alleged. “I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats.”

The court issued a temporary order of protection. She had a court hearing scheduled Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV