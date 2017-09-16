Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Critics Over Her Baby’s Sleep Schedule

MTV personality Kailyn Lowry has never been shy to speak her mind, especially when it comes to her parenting skills that are often under fire by critics.

After giving birth almost a month ago to her third child, the "Teen Mom" took to Twitter on Thursday to share how her progress has been going since Baby Lo's arrival.

Since Sunday I've been trying to find a time to nap 😂 just woke up & now I don't wana get up — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) September 14, 2017

"Since Sunday, I've been trying to find a time to nap," she wrote. "Just woke up [and] now I don't wana (sic) get up."

While it's known that the first days and month since giving birth involve a bit of sleep deprivation, some of Lowry's fans and viewers of Teen Mom 2 were quick to criticize her comment, making the issue for sleep more about her skills as a parent and shaming her as a mother.

"Dude, your whole life is a big ol' nap," a user by the name of "Jenelle's Mom" tweeted. "B-tch to us when your job involves something more than getting pregnant."

Another fan questioned why her baby always sleeps.

"Does baby lo always sleep? In your snaps he's always asleep lol," Diana wrote.

Some of Lowry's fans defended the single mom, adding that napping is essential for a mother, but it's something that rarely happens when you are that busy. Others found relation with Lowry too, letting it be known that it's hard to be a single mom.

"I was a single mom of 4 children 2 jobs and college," Twitter user, Candice Gonio wrote. "It's hard, you make it work. Sleep, no sleep. I am. Thankful there was no social media."

While Lowry did not write back to any fans specifically and it is unclear if she faced more criticism during the span of her day, she clapped back hours later to the negativity most mothers face when it comes to personal sleep cycles and those of their infants.

"Why do people act like there's something wrong [with] me or my baby when my reply is no to him sleeping through the night?" she wrote. "He's literally 5 weeks."

Why do people act like there's something wrong w me or my baby when my reply is no to him sleeping through the night. He's literally 5 weeks — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) September 15, 2017

One thing fans have been inquiring about since the birth is Baby Lo's name. While he has been given a nickname in the meantime, Lowry, who gave birth to the child with longtime friend, Chris Lopez is still remaining hush-hush on the subject.

Earlier this week, fans thought they had discovered the newborn's name when a photo leaked of Lopez and the baby with the name "Murphy Nixon" written on it. The option seemed to fit, as Lowry had previously floated the name Murphy to followers as a possible name choice over the summer.

However, Lowry told Radar that he still doesn't have a name.

"Chris and I just can't decide," she said.

Lowry has been vocal in her apprehension of naming the newborn since she was pregnant, adding that everything they thought they liked didn't fit their son's personality.

Baby Lo is Lowry's third son, following 3-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin and 7-year-old Isaac Elliot Rivera.

Lowry's pregnancy was documented and is currently being shown on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST.

