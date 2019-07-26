‘Teen Mom’ Dad Andrew Glennon Says He and Amber Portwood’s Son Will No Longer Appear on Show After Her Arrest

It looks like Teen Mom OG fans won’t be seeing any more of Amber Portwood’s son James or his father Andrew Glennon after her July 5 arrest. After the reality personality has been accused of domestic battery during a fight in which she allegedly brandished a machete at the two, Glennon told fans on social media that his life and that of his son’s were no longer for public consumption.

After rumors that Glennon cheating on Portwood had prompted her explosion, he took to Instagram Thursday to deny infidelity with a post reading, “Nothing better in the world than a clean conscience,” which he followed up with an even more direct comment.

“I never cheated nor am on the market to. Evvvver,” he wrote.

That still wasn’t enough for some of his followers, one of whom commented on the post, “We need details. Feed the fans.”

“James and I aren’t a part of the show anymore it seems,” Glennon snapped back. “Follow your ladies [arrow] they went that way.”

MTV cameras were in attendance at Portwood’s court appearance Thursday, when she was granted supervised visits with the 1-year-old James, but it’s unclear how Glennon or the child will appear on the upcoming season due to the ongoing charges against Portwood and Glennon filing for sole custody. As for their relationship, a source told Us Weekly recently that things are more complicated than ever between the two.

“Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” they said. “All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self-care with her mental health disorders and choosing not to take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

Glennon “had been trying to get Amber’s health back on track” prior to her arrest, the source alleged, especially with Portwood having a history of domestic violence and substance abuse.

“Andrew knows how awful Amber’s past relationships have been and has been a loving and supportive partner for her every step of the way,” the insider continued. “He has only ever wanted to see her get better and live a happy life. … Her time for healing is now. If she accepts the change that needs to happen and do it right this time. This entire incident may just save her life.”

