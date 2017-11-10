‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Fight Over Custody of Son

Javi Marroquin joined Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars last year in the hopes of reconciling with his ex-wife, Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry. However, things have not progressed the way he thought an it’s now reported the two are fighting over custody of their son.

“He comes out of the shower and he’s like, ‘You’re graduating this year and you want to move to Atlanta so why does Lincoln have to go with you?’ I think he should stay with me,” Lowry told her co-stars in a new episode, according to a report from Enstars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I was like, ‘Can you just go away? I don’t want to talk about it.’ He keeps pushing me. ‘Well I just think he should be with me why does he have to be with you?’” Lowry reportedly added. “He’s like, ‘F**k this, f**k you, you’re a piece of s**t,” Lowry said. “He takes off his mic and is like, ‘I’m going home’ and he starts packing everything.”

It’s also reported that Marroquin told fellow Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars cast-member Peter Gunz that he’s “done” with Lowry and the show, and that he intended to leave and go to Guatemala.

“I was sick of the same repetitive circle,” Marroquin later said in a show confessional. “Maybe I was just exhausted of everything. I was tired of being in this house I was tired of seeing Kail all the time. I was done.”

Lowry and Marroquin were married in 2012 and ended their relationship in 2016. They share one son together, three-year-old Lincoln.