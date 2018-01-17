‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ of Previous Marriages

At 25 years old, Leah Messer has been married and divorced twice — and she’s not exactly proud of that. The Teen Mom 2 star shared a screencap of a text message conversation with a friend in which she said she feels “embarrassed” about her previous marriages.

Anyone else feel the same way I do? I guess they say you know when you know and in past relationships, I knew I should’ve said no. I wasn’t where I’m at today though. I might be exaggerating a bit but you get my drift LOL pic.twitter.com/q73PATFnWT — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) January 17, 2018

“Dude I feel embarrassed for being married twice!!” Messer wrote to her friend Jessica.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You were young. Your next one will be your last!” Jessica responded.

“You better believe it !!!!” Messer wrote. “You’re damn right!”

Messer went on to write that next time she gets married, she wants to make sure she’s dating that person for a long time until she’s certain marriage is a good idea.

“I’m gonna say no to him the first 5 times and he may question my love for him but imma be with him 10 years before I finally say YES to getting married,” she wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Anyone else feel the same way I do? I guess they say you know when you know and in past relationships, I knew I should’ve said no. I wasn’t where I’m at today though. I might be exaggerating a bit but you get my drift LOL,” Messer tweeted along with the screencap of the text message conversation.

Messer was previously married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011 and Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015. She shares twins Ali and Aleeah, 7, with Simms, and Adalynn, 4, with Jeremy Calvert.

She lost full custody of her daughters with Simms in October 2015 after she was accused of drug abuse. She later regained shared custody in January 2016.

And as it turns out, Messer’s not the only Teen Mom 2 cast member who feels embarrassed about previous marriages; Kailyn Lowry retweeted Messer’s tweet and wrote, “I’m with you!!!!!!!”

While Lowry has not been married, she has opened up about feeling embarrassed about not having relationships with her three children’s fathers.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member opened up about how she dedicated her upcoming book to her three sons — Isaac, 7, Lincoln, 4 and Lux, 4 months, in an interview with Radar Online.

“The book was an apology letter to Lux for basically the mess he was born into and how bad I feel,” the 25-year-old told the publication. “But now it’s to all three of them.”

The “mess” Lowry is referring to has to do with the numerous men with whom she has children, but not much of a relationship. While she’s not on bad terms with Isaac’s father, ex Jo Rivera, she and Lincoln’s father, ex-husband Javi Marroquin, have been feuding publicly since he dated her MTV castmate Briana DeJesus.

Lux’s father, Chris Lopez, has been largely absent since the little boy was born, and Lowry is currently working to change the infant’s last name back to her own.

“I feel bad and I’m nervous about how a lot of my decisions will impact them or affect them,” the reality TV cast member continued. “So I’m apologizing to all of them and I want them to know how much I love them and I’m working now to pick up the pieces.”

In September, Messer revealed that she was looking for love on Bumble, a popular dating app.

“I haven’t been on a date since my divorce with Jeremy,” Messer, 25, said on Teen Mom 2. “I made myself a profile on a dating app. I’m going through Bumble!”

Messer’s daughter Aleeah joined in on the fun telling her mom which guy to choose.

“She’s saying yes or no,” Messer said, as her daughter added, “He’s my kind!”

Later, Messer admitted that she thinks finding love on the dating app is a little “weird.”

“It’s been two years,” Messer said. “It makes me anxious because I have kids. I don’t want just anyone coming into my children’s lives.”