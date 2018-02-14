‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Accused of Never ‘Genuinely Loving’ Ex Javi Marroquin

Teen Mom 2 fans watched Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry as the two went through their highs and lows together, from their wedding and the birth of son Lincoln to their tearful divorce in 2016.

But now, the mother of three is being accused of never “genuinely loving” her ex by Marroquin’s cousin during a Teen Mom 2 special, Being Javi, which aired Tuesday on MTV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Javi is a lover,” his cousin Valeria said. “He just wants to be in love and wants to have that person.”

And despite the ups and downs with his ex, his cousin Lydia said, “even on those bad days, you could still tell he loved [Lowry].” In contrast, she added, “I never got that vibe of her genuinely loving you and saying, ‘That’s my man.’”

The two split after nearly four years of marriage, and since the divorce, Marroquin said Tuesday he’s been struggling to get back into the dating world.

“It’s interesting, from my perspective, how these girls do come up to you, but it’s because of who you are,” a producer tells Marroquin. “There’s two things they all wanted. They wanted a free drink, and they wanted to take a picture with you.”

“It’s harder to find a girl because of the cameras,” Marroquin agreed, adding that being a single dad in the military whose life is documented on TV is a trifecta that many find hard to accept.

“Getting them to understand it is probably the hardest,” he admitted.

Marroquin has not been totally without love in his life since his split with Lowry, however.

The single father recently ended a relationship with Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus, whom he dated from October to January.

The two seemed head over heels for each other, but couldn’t make things work in the end, they revealed last month.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News at the time. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

According to Marroquin, “the surgery itself wasn’t an issue,” but rather their long-distance relationship, which neither wanted to fix by moving.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar of the split. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special,” Marroquin said.

While the couple tried to make things work earlier this month, with Marroquin flying down Miami, Florida to care for his ex while she got her mommy makeover, the relationship took a turn for the worse once again when DeJesus’ baby daddy Devoin Austin appeared in Miami too.

Marroquin soon left the Florida city, apologizing to Lowry on Twitter for the “Miami drama,” and DeJesus has moved back in with Austin.

Another Teen Mom 2 special about Amber Portwood’s ex Gary Shirley, Being Gary, is also scheduled to air Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV