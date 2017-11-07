Fans Are Heartbroken Watching Kailyn Lowry’s Ex on the ‘Teen Mom 2’ Finale

While the birth of Kailyn Lowry’s son Lux was a high point of the Teen Mom 2 season finale, fans couldn’t help but feel heartbroken watching her ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s reaction.

Lowry gave birth to her third son on Aug. 5 alongside the baby’s father and longtime friend Chris Lopez. She has two other children, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Marroquin, respectively.

Lowry and Marroquin were together for six years before divorcing amid cheating on both sides earlier this year.

Marroquin watched Lincoln in the days leading up to Lux’s birth, and says he learned his ex-wife was going into labor via text message.

In a tender father-son moment, Marroquin pulls Lincoln onto his lap to tell him he’s a big brother now.

“You’ve gotta look out for your little brother,” he tells the toddler.

When asked how he’s doing hearing the news, Marroquin says he’s “good,” but appeared to be putting on a brave face.

“It’s different emotions,” he says. “Like I don’t feel anything toward Kail, but Lincoln has a little brother now.”

he continues, “It’s different emotions because we would have had a third baby by now.”

Later, while Lincoln fawns over his new baby brother, Marroquin and Lowry have a sweet moment reminiscing over the birth of their son together.

“Wow, it was a lot different this time,” Marroquin says.

Fans were quick to pick up on the tension between the two even in their calmer moments.

Omg, the look on Javi’s face literally broke my heart. 💔

She’s so oblivious to how much he loved her. — Momma67 (@LynnMacEwan) November 7, 2017

It’s like I’m happy 4 @KailLowry but so sad 4 @Javimarroquin9 Not taking his side, just know that would be hard place 2 be in. — Christy (@christyb828) November 7, 2017

My heart hurts for Javi man. But it shows what a class act he is. #TeenMom @Javimarroquin9 — Meesh (@meesh1980) November 7, 2017

The birth of Lux wasn’t on camera, but Lowry wrote about the experience on her website shortly after it happened. In a “TMI” post, she described her two-hour birth experience.

“I can barely sign my name on the papers… they’re struggling to get the IV in, I’m 6 cm… I’m begging for pain meds but the paperwork isn’t done… minutes later the IV is in and I’m ok now can I please have pain meds. Nurse comes in to check me and I’m 8 CM but dilate 9, 10 cm AS SHE’S CHECKING ME… Last thing I hear is ‘I NEED HELP’ from the nurse,” she writes.

After two pushes, Lux was born. He was delivered at “3 a.m. on the dot.” He made it out before the doctor even got to the hospital.

“They put baby on my chest and asks, ‘Do you want to know what you had?’ ” she continues. “I’m in tears, and say yes! ‘IT’S A BOY!’”