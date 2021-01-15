'Teen Mom 2' Fans Are Done With Dr. Drew After Season 10 Reunion

Dr. Drew Pinsky is coming under fire from Teen Mom 2 fans, who, after watching the Season 10 reunion of the MTV show, are calling out the longtime reunion host for his treatment of the women on the show. The radio and television host was also criticized last year for his comments about the COVID-19 pandemic, and has faced pushback over the years for things he's said to the Teen Mom stars during reunions. One Reddit thread following Tuesday's reunion special called Pinsky an "a—hole," adding of his hosting, "He has absolutely no idea what it’s like to be a mom. He has is so condescending. Ugh." People on Twitter seemed to agree, coming out in droves against him online. Keep scrolling to see what the fandom had to say.

Double Standard Some fans of the MTV show pointed out the double standard he appears to have when it comes to treatment of the fathers as opposed to the moms on the series. Watching Teen Mom 2 again after years. Anyone else think Dr. Drew is a POS? Like he literally just called Adam (S2) a committed dad & then puts down the moms. He obviously never watched the show, and if he did then he must really hate women. Sorry your mom never loved ya bro. — 𝔇𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔫' ☽○☾ (@desertdarlin_) January 8, 2021 I'm sorry @drdrew was wrong to agree with DeVoin. Bri asks for $250 a month thats $65 a week and him to be on time to pick up Nova and get her to Gymnastics. That's nothing! My dad paid more then that in the 1980s and he had partial custody. And how long did she let him pay 0$ — Ace Burns (@Ace_lovesthe619) January 6, 2021

'Awful Advice' Others called him out for the "awful" advice he gives the female cast members, with another noting it was "no wonder" they didn't open up as much on the reunion specials. Literally created a Twitter to say that rewatching all of the Teen Mom 2 episodes made me realize that @drdrew is pure bull shit. He mentally abused these girls for years and ALWAYS favored the men! No wonder why they never wanted to open up! — Tiffany Stone (@Tiffany20237276) January 8, 2021 I wish they'd take Dr. Drew off ass the Teen Mom person he gives AWFUL advices to women & replace him with @IyanlaVanzant or something #mtv — Virgovelli ♍🌻 (@DiariezFlower) January 13, 2021

'Negative Vibes' Another fan called Pinsky out for a "very negative vibe" they perceive he has against the women on the show, with another adding they didn't appreciate the way he spoke to them. Dr. Drew (teen mom) bothers the shit outta me. He puts off this very negative vibe against the girls and can be very accusatory — 𝚔𝚍𝚒𝚕𝚕🕷 (@lmaokyleigh) January 13, 2021 I don't like the way Dr Drew talks to the teen mom girls...... — gay frogs (@gayfrogss) January 8, 2021

'Lies and Misinformation' Plenty of viewers brought up the coronavirus controversy Pinsky involved himself in early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, with some even calling for him to be fired. @MTV wow getting caught up on Teen Mom 2. Watching the reunion from this season, and I cannot believe you did not fire @drdrew after all of the lies and misinformation he put out about the pandemic. #disappointed — Dawn (@dapetrick) January 11, 2021 Dr Drew on Teen Mom is a joke and he does not deserve the title pic.twitter.com/68KvIub2pC — Chelsea Taylor (@baritonegeek99) January 8, 2021

'Moral Compass' The TV personality's COVID-19 comments show how "ignorant" he can be, one viewer wrote, adding they don't know how he's expected to be the "moral compass" of the cast. I wish @drdrew wasn't part of teen mom...with the whole covid-19 he showed how ignorant he can be and not sure how he's the moral compass for these girls 🤮#TeenMom2 — April (@fattycattie) January 13, 2021 I can't believe more people don't take their expert COVID advice from the host of TeenMom 2 reunion. — Del Rodgegins (@DelRodgegins1) January 13, 2021

COVID-19 Pinsky spread significant COVID-19 misinformation at the start of the pandemic. In an interview with KTLA on March 2, he called the pandemic "a press-induced panic" and compared the virus to the common flu. "Way less serious than influenza — that should be the headline," he said at the time, comparing the chances of someone dying of COVID-19 worse than being "hit by an asteroid." A month later, Pinsky walked back his comments as the virus decimated communities around the world. "My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that. And we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that," he said in his apology. "I did not, thank goodness, get Dr. [Anthony] Fauci wrong, and when he made it clear that this was not a usual influenza, that it was significantly worse, I adjusted course. And if you notice, I've been doing about two hours of media today backing, changing my perspective in such a way to sign on for the aggressive measures we are taking."