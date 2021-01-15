'Teen Mom 2' Fans Are Done With Dr. Drew After Season 10 Reunion

By Anna Rumer

Dr. Drew Pinsky is coming under fire from Teen Mom 2 fans, who, after watching the Season 10 reunion of the MTV show, are calling out the longtime reunion host for his treatment of the women on the show. The radio and television host was also criticized last year for his comments about the COVID-19 pandemic, and has faced pushback over the years for things he's said to the Teen Mom stars during reunions.

One Reddit thread following Tuesday's reunion special called Pinsky an "a—hole," adding of his hosting, "He has absolutely no idea what it’s like to be a mom. He has is so condescending. Ugh." People on Twitter seemed to agree, coming out in droves against him online. Keep scrolling to see what the fandom had to say.

Double Standard

Some fans of the MTV show pointed out the double standard he appears to have when it comes to treatment of the fathers as opposed to the moms on the series. 

'Awful Advice'

Others called him out for the "awful" advice he gives the female cast members, with another noting it was "no wonder" they didn't open up as much on the reunion specials.

'Negative Vibes'

Another fan called Pinsky out for a "very negative vibe" they perceive he has against the women on the show, with another adding they didn't appreciate the way he spoke to them.

'Lies and Misinformation'

Plenty of viewers brought up the coronavirus controversy Pinsky involved himself in early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, with some even calling for him to be fired.

'Moral Compass'

The TV personality's COVID-19 comments show how "ignorant" he can be, one viewer wrote, adding they don't know how he's expected to be the "moral compass" of the cast.

COVID-19

Pinsky spread significant COVID-19 misinformation at the start of the pandemic. In an interview with KTLA on March 2, he called the pandemic "a press-induced panic" and compared the virus to the common flu. "Way less serious than influenza — that should be the headline," he said at the time, comparing the chances of someone dying of COVID-19 worse than being "hit by an asteroid."

A month later, Pinsky walked back his comments as the virus decimated communities around the world. "My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that. And we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that," he said in his apology. "I did not, thank goodness, get Dr. [Anthony] Fauci wrong, and when he made it clear that this was not a usual influenza, that it was significantly worse, I adjusted course. And if you notice, I’ve been doing about two hours of media today backing, changing my perspective in such a way to sign on for the aggressive measures we are taking."

COVID Diagnosis

In December, Pinsky's comments about the virus resurfaced when he disclosed that he had fallen ill with COVID-19 himself, but was "feeling better." While his wife, Susan Sailer, tested negative for the virus, Pinsky was working to recover in the last days of 2020.

"Cheers to the New Year with some Hydralyte for Covid-19. Drew tested positive day 4 and @firstladyoflove is negative #2020 #covid19 #youlive," the caption of a photo on Pinsky's Instagram read. "Drew is home, under surveillance and fever is down. Thanks Dr. Zelenko, Dr. Yo and Dr. Jeff for the superior care and advice. Drew is feeling better and will hopefully get well soon."

