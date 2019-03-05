‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Struggles With Daughter Refusing Adoption by Husband Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are dealing with their disappointment after Houska’s 9-year-old daughter turned down the Teen Mom 2 dad’s offer to adopt her.

Aubree, whom Houska shared with estranged ex Adam Lind, lives full-time with Houska and her husband, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Watson and daughter Layne, 6 months, even hyphenating her last name as Lind-DeBoer.

In a clip from Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV show, the little girl was understandably confused about being legally adopted by DeBoer after Houska brought up that her half-sister, Paislee Lind, had been adopted by her mother’s boyfriend.

“I talked with Aubree last night off-camera about what’s going on with Paislee, and if she’d want the same thing for herself,” Houska explained.

Going to her dad Randy about the tough spot they’re in, she explained that after breaking the news, Aubree was confused.

“She wanted to know if Paislee was still her sister,” she explained. “And I think it kind of made her sad, because to her it’s confusing.”

“It’s confusing to me,” Randy interjected.

The reality personality explained that when she first asked Aubree if adoption by DeBoer was something she would want, she initially said yes before asking if that would mean her “her dad wouldn’t be her dad anymore.”

When Houska explained that legally, he would no longer be her father, Aubree replied that she didn’t think she wanted to move forward with the adoption.

It’s hard on DeBoer, Houska explained, because he would love to call Aubree his daughter legally, but she added, “That’s not a reason to do it. It has to be for her.”

“If she asked me to, I’d do it in a heartbeat,” DeBoer interjected. “But I don’t wanna hurt her feelings.”

Randy agreed that the couple shouldn’t push the issue for now, and let Aubree make her decisions about her father as she gets older.

“I don’t think you can force it,” he told the pair. “You just got to let her make the decision. Just keep letting her ask questions. When she’s younger she’s always going to think [Lind is] there—he’s coming back. But as she gets older, she’s gonna go, ‘Eh you know what? I don’t know if he’s coming back.’ So as she gets older, her brain matures. She’ll know.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

