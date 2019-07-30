‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Reveals Her ‘Real Job’

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus revealed that she has a day job on Tuesday, outside of her work on reality TV. The MTV star complained about fans and critics who try to invalidate her work, saying that she “works in corporate America.”

“I hate when people tell me to get a real job,” DeJesus wrote. “I have one!”

What exactly DeJesus’ “real job” is is not clear, but it seems to be different from her job on Teen Mom 2. Unlike the series, DeJesus said she punches a time clock at this gig.

“Regular 9-5 like everyone else,” she noted with a crying-laughing emoji. “I’ll never forget where I came from.”

DeJesus did not offer any other details about her employment, or how she spends her days beyond the parenting documented in the show. One fan responded to her tweet, praising her for keeping up with something off-screen just for herself and staying grounded.

“It’s not on the show, and people don’t look beyond that. I give you credit for still keeping it,” they wrote.

Others echoed this sentiment, praising DeJesus’ work ethic, especially in comparison to some of her co-stars. However, some cast doubt on her claim, arguing that there was no way she worked an entirely different job without fans finding out.

As many fans know, reality TV stars are paid well for their on-air drama, especially as the seasons progress and they can negotiate better and better contracts. However, DeJesus is unique among Teen Mom stars.

After appearing on 16 and Pregnant, DeJesus was brought up to Teen Mom 3 along with three other cast members from her season. However, the spinoff turned out to be one too many, and ultimately did not last long. The show was canceled in 2013, and DeJesus left reality TV behind for several years.

Only in 2017 did she make her comeback. At the time, she was added to the cast in Season 8, with all of the original members remaining as well. This gave her a few years of normal life between seasons, as well as a newer contract than her co-stars have.

This year, Teen Mom 2 will get another new cast member as well. With Jenelle Evans leaving the series for good, her open spot has been given to Jade Cline, a former cast member of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. This will tip the scales in favor of newer reality TV families like DeJesus, perhaps presenting a more grounded series overall.



Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 10 later this year on MTV.