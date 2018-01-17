Why ‘Teen Mom 2’ Baes Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin Called It Quits

Less than a week after marriage rumors swirled between Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin, the couple called it quits. But why did they pump the breaks on their serious romance?

According to the Teen Mom 2 cast members, there are two different sides to the breakup story.

DeJesus confirmed the split on Instagram Tuesday and linked to her statement on the news. The 23-year-old said Marroquin dumped her because she was not ready to move in with him or get married, and because he rejected her plans for plastic surgery.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

According to Marroquin, “the surgery itself wasn’t an issue,” but rather their long-distance relationship, which neither wanted to fix by moving.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar of the split. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special,” Marroquin said, adding that she was a major support ahead of his Air Force deployment.

The couple seem to have ended things amicably after months of dating. The reality TV couple sparked a romance during a Teen Mom reunion, which Marroquin attended with his ex-wife — and DeJesus’ fellow cast member — Kailyn Lowry.

As for the kids Marroquin mentioned, he shares a 4-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry, and also has a close relationship with his former stepson, Isaac, from Lowry’s previous relationship with Jo Rivera.

DeJesus has two daughters, 6-year-old Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and 6-month-old Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.