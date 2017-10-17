‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member’s Newborn Diagnosed With Heart Condition

‘Teen Mom 2’ cast member Briana DeJesus‘ newborn daughter has been diagnosed with a heart condition, the mom revealed on Monday’s episode.

The 23-year-old old took daughter Stella to the emergency room after she noticed the baby was having trouble breathing and thought her hands and feet looked blue.

Doctors examined Stella and diagnosed her with ventricular septal defect, a heart condition that has left her with three holes in her heart.

Queen Stelly❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Oct 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

“Luckily the holes don’t grow, they’re kind of small,” DeJesus told her sister after the diagnosis. “People live their lives with holes in their heart… they’re fine. [The doctor] just wants to keep an eye on it.”

Stella was released from the emergency room, but DeJesus must look out for symptoms that her heart isn’t functioning properly, like her hands or feet turning blue.

After DeJesus’ daughter received this scary diagnosis, the mom turned her attention to the baby’s father, Luis Hernandez, who was noticeably absent from the hospital visit.

“He hasn’t asked about the risk factors or anything,” DeJesus said of her baby’s father, who she claims hasn’t come to visit since he began trucking school. “Her heart is working so hard and it might just give up.”

When Hernandez did show up at her apartment, he vowed to stop by a couple of times in the week to check on Stella, but DeJesus wasn’t content with that answer.

“She needs a father in her life, you know. This is why we kept her,” DeJesus said. It was previously reported that she considered putting Stella up for adoption after Hernandez cheated on her during pregnancy.

“There is no reason why you’re in the same state as her and you haven’t seen her or done anything for her,” she continued. “You hardly even ask how she’s doing.”

“I don’t have an excuse or an explanation,” Hernandez replied.

DeJesus’ mother also scolded the new father for his lack of involvement in Stella’s life.

“It just baffles me when you can sit there like a zombie and your daughter is going through so much,” her mother Roxanne said. “You didn’t have the decency to call or check up on your daughter. Meanwhile, she could have had a heart attack.”

On Oct. 2, Stella turned three months old and has been dealing with her heart condition without major complications.

