‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Brush and Husband Caleb Reveal Baby’s Gender

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown Bush and her husband, Caleb Bush, are thinking pink.

The couple, who share son Axel James, announced in a statement to PEOPLE that they “are both extremely excited” to be welcoming a baby girl into their family later this year.

“I just had it in my head it would be a boy,” Caleb told the outlet, adding that he was so surprised by the news he was expecting a little girl that he made the ultrasound tech check three times. I am really excited and nervous to have a little girl.”

The couple made the exciting announcement to the rest of their family, all of whom are based in Flagstaff, Arizona, via a small gender reveal party held over Skype from their home in North Carolina. Family members from other areas of the country also tuned in for the big reveal, the couple setting off poppers that exploded in pink confetti.

“I went back and forth so much,” Bush said of what she believed the sex of her little one to be, adding that while she “had no idea” either way up until the moment of the reveal. “I am way excited though.”

“Caleb’s family was really surprised and extremely excited,” she added. “[My family] was a 50/50 split of people who guessed girl and people who guessed boy.”

“My mom was so excited and shocked, she got a little teared up. Something about a girl I guess,” she said.

As for Axel, whom the couple welcomed in May 2017, he “doesn’t really understand yet, so we are sure he will just be happy to have someone to play with.”

Bush and Caleb had announced that they were expecting their second child together in January, announcing the news to fans by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump on social media.

“This is what moving while being pregnant looks like. We are so excited for all the new adventures! We have been utterly blessed,” she captioned the photo.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the couple couldn’t contain their excitement.

“I am really excited,” Bush, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Jenelle Brown said. “This pregnancy feels less real for some reason, but I am still over the moon and can’t wait for Axel to meet his baby brother!”

Bush and Caleb married in June 2016 in Bozeman, Montana with her father officiating.

Her mother is one of Brown’s four wives. Brown and Jenelle have five other children — sons Logan, 24; Hunter, 21; Garrison, 20; and Gabriel, 18, and daughter Savannah, 13. Kody Brown has 11 other children in total with his three other wives, Meri, Christine, and Robyn.