Pregnant Reality TV Star Says Her Car Was Stolen

Former Love Island U.K. star Shaughna Phillips told her fans on Sunday that her car was stolen. Phillips, 28, is pregnant and about to welcome her first child any day now. Earlier this month, the baby's father, Phillips' boyfriend Billy Webb, was arrested on drug charges.

Phillips took to her Instagram Stories Sunday morning to ask fans for their help and shared details of the stolen car, a £46,000 Range Rover Velar, reports The Daily Mail. "My car has been stolen from outside my mum's early this morning in Eltham. Grey Range Rover Velar KM19 JVE," Phillips wrote. "If anyone sees it please let me know."

In another Instagram Story post, Phillips thanked fans for their support. "I also want to [emphasize] that there are plenty of other people out there who are going through way worse things than a stolen car," Phillips wrote. "It's an inconvenience to me, but nothing that can't be replaced."

Phillips bought the car in October 2020 and introduced the vehicle to her fans in an Instagram post a few weeks later. "So I've had my new car for about a month now," she wrote. "And although I was so proud of myself for being able to get my dream car, I was also very aware that this year has been one of the hardest for a lot of people, and it just didn't seem right to make a song and dance about it!"

Phillips is expecting her first child with Webb, a real estate agent who was arrested earlier this month in a drug raid reports The Daily Mail. He faces up to 16 years in prison if found guilty of one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, and one count of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs. After the 29-year-old was arrested, Phillips' representative said she had "no knowledge" of activity related to the allegations.

"Despite being in a long-term relationship with the defendant, Shaughna has no links with the address in question, and will be openly assisting the police with their inquiries," her rep said. "We kindly ask the public to be mindful of the imminent birth of Shaughna's baby and allow her some privacy during this difficult and stressful time."

Phillips later spoke out herself in an interview with OK! Magazine, acknowledging how difficult the last weeks of her pregnancy have been after Webb's arrest. "Billy's not around, but I don't want to say that I'm doing it on my own, because I'm absolutely not – my family's incredible," she said. "It's going to be different, but I don't want to say it's going to be bad."