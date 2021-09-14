‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary’s Wife Receives Verdict in 2019 Fatal Boat Crash

Linda O’Leary, the wife of Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary, was acquitted Tuesday in connection with the August 2019 boat crash that killed two people and injured three others in Canada, reports the CBC. Linda was facing charges of careless operation of a vessel under the small vessel regulations of the Canada Shipping Act after a tragic crash on Lake Joseph north of Toronto in Ontario.

Linda was driving a smaller boat at the time of the crash, and collided with a larger ship that was stopped. The O’Leary’s boat went over the bow of the other boat and killed two passengers, Gary Potash and Susanne Brito. Three other people were injured in the incident. Both of the O’Learys and a friend of the couple were on board the boat at the time of the crash, reportedly returning from a dinner party, with Linda as the designated driver.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Delivering the verdict at a hearing Tuesday morning in Parry Sound, Ontario court Judge Richard Humphrey reportedly said prosecutors had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Linda was operating the boat without due care or consideration for others. The judge also ruled there was insufficient evidence to determine the speed at which her boat was traveling and what speed would have been appropriate under the circumstances, according to the CBC, and that alcohol played no part in the crash. The judge also ruled the boat that was struck had its lights off, despite passenger testimony saying some of the lights were on, which became a central point of the trial.

The Shark Tank star issued a statement in August 2019 after the crash to PEOPLE, saying, “On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene. I am fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. Out of respect for the victims’ families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss.”