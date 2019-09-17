Sean Spicer Leaked Photo Reveals Him Breaking Down and Crying After ‘DWTS’ Salsa Dance

Sean Spicer hit the ballroom for the first time on Dancing With the Stars during the season premiere on Sept. 17, performing a salsa to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life” with partner Lindsay Arnold.

After the premiere, the former White House press secretary was photographed crying and looking at a screen while sitting in his car outside of Cleo in Hollywood, though the emotion wasn’t because he was upset. Spicer told TMZ that he was actually watching a video of his children watch his performance from home and that’s why he teared up.

The paparazzo then asked Spicer about his outfit for the night, which was a neon green ruffled top that instantly drew Twitter’s focus.

“That’s probably the last time I’m wearing lime green in my life,” he joked. “I was well outside of my comfort zone.”

Spicer was also questioned about his relationship with host Tom Bergeron, who had criticized Spicer’s casting after it was announced.

“This show is all about going out there, having a great time, showing America that you can be of different backgrounds and for one night, two hours, everybody can come together and root for each other, no matter where’s you’re from,” he said. “It was so cool, I’m honored to be part of this season.”

As Spicer was leaving, the paparazzo managed to get in another question about Spicer’s former boss, asking him if Donald Trump wants him to win the season.

“I hope everybody wants me to win,” he replied, avoiding the question. “I need their votes! Did you see how I scored?”

Spicer and Arnold earned a score of 12/30 for their performance, though his fluorescent shirt pulled most of the Internet’s focus.

if sean spicer gotta be on #dwts at least the costume designers are fighting back pic.twitter.com/fRYI4pWpRs — kristin abrams (@kristinadele) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer looks like a car dealership inflatable guy.#DWTS pic.twitter.com/4QkRcs3aSV — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) September 17, 2019

Just as a reminder, Sean Spicer thought it was emasculating to be portrayed by Melissa McCarthy on SNL…#DWTS pic.twitter.com/Enmhm4CeL1 — CK (@charley_ck14) September 17, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / OGUT/Star Max