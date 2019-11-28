Sadie Robertson: ‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Dishes on ‘Duck Dynasty’ Daughter’s Wedding

Candace Cameron Bure has the inside scoop on Sadie Robertson‘s “magical” wedding day to Christian Huff. The Fuller House star and her family were among the 600 guests to attend the Duck Dynasty personality’s wedding at the Robertson family farm in Louisiana Monday.

While promoting her upcoming Hallmark movie, Christmas Town, the actress opened up about the special occasion.

“I have to say it was probably the largest wedding I have ever been to,” Bure — who met Robertson when they both participated on Dancing With the Stars — told Entertainment Tonight. “It was so beautiful. Magical is a great word for it because the two of them together was magical. Everything, from the twinkle lights to inside the tent and then the dancing. The food was amazing, Cajun food. It was a really good, fun, fun night.”

Robertson unveiled a stunning photo of herself and Huff on her Instagram, giving fans a first look at her wedding dress. The ceremony took place in the family’s farm, where they transformed the tennis court into a special venue.

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” Robertson gushed of her now-husband to PEOPLE before the big day. “When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re(sic) best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other. I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”

The couple announced their engagement in June. Bure was not the only Dancing With the Stars to show up for the nuptials. Alfonso Ribeiro also attended the event.

“We’re having it on a tennis court, which is kind of unique and fun,” Robertson said of her ceremony. “Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court. So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden.”

“Christian and I both love night; we love the stars and the moon, so I think all of it together is going to be so magical,” she added of plans for an evening outdoor reception. “There’s going to be tons of lights, Christmas lights everywhere. Lots of white roses and greenery. It’s going to be very romantic and elegant.”