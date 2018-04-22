Sadie Robertson Has ‘Heart Eyes’ for New Beau

Sadie Robertson has a new man in her life.

The Duck Dynasty star revealed she is dating actor Austin North. She spoke out about the relationship a day after sharing a photo on Instagram of herself and the 21-year-old actor grabbing ice cream together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robertson spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how the pair met.

“Austin DMed me on Twitter two summers ago and quickly got out of the DMs by giving me his number,” Robertson said. “We spent most of that summer calling and texting until things fizzled out just from lack of never actually meeting. Almost two years have gone by and I was in LA for my book press, and my friend said she wanted to set me up with someone at Churchome when we went on a Wednesday night, and to my surprise it was Austin!”

“We both laughed and couldn’t believe the randomness of finally meeting [through] a friend who had no idea we even knew each other,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said, adding that they “instantly had heart eyes for each other” and there was definitely an “instant spark.”

“We hung out the next two days I was in town,” she continued. “Then I came back and he took me on our first official date. It’s new, but we both are so happy and just having fun.”

North is best known for his role as Logan Watson in the Disney Channel show I Didn’t Do It. He also appeared on Kickin’ It, A.N.T. Farm and Jessie. Entertainment Tonight reports he met Robertson’s mom, Korie, and she gave the new couple her stamp of approval.

It’s only been a month since the two became official, but she’s enjoying picking up right where they left off and sharing this journey with all her fans.

“We both have enough confidence in [our relationship that] we want to share it with people,” she says. “I have always said differently because it’s something I have been afraid of, to be publicly official. But with him, everything’s different.”

“He’s so sweet. He’s so much fun. He loves the Lord and is passionate about life,” Robertson gushes. “We laugh a lot and, just honestly, both really like each other and ice cream. We’re cheesy, but thriving.”

With Robertson promoting her book, Live Fearless, and North busy with his career, Robertson says they keep in constant contact by FaceTiming.

“We are both super supportive of each other’s career and that’s been so awesome,” she explains. “We look forward to getting to support each other in different things. He already plans to come see me speak at an upcoming event, and I can’t wait to watch his new show coming out. The good thing is I have a lot of work in LA right now, so I will be out there often, and his sister is working in Nashville with her music. So we are just going to make it work.”