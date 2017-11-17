‘Teen Mom’ Couple Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards Are Walking Down the Aisle This Weekend

After getting married on finale of last season’s Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards will be tying the knot again in their “original, intended” wedding ceremony this weekend.

“It’s been in the works since the day we got engaged. It was never just decided upon — we knew from day one this was going to be it,” Mackenzie told E! News. “It’s in this little cathedral-type church and it’s just absolutely beautiful.”

She continued, “We went for a rustic-chic theme so there are elements that are super formal and elements that are just very laid-back. But it’s gorgeous. There’s a reception afterwards that’s in this old warehouse-type space that’s been redone. The wedding ceremony is me: super urban, super chic. But the reception is Ryan, where it’s rustic. It’s a great mix.”

MTV will be filming the wedding, Mackenzie said, and Teen Mom OG castmate and Ryan’s ex Maci Bookout may also be in the crowd.

“She invited us to her wedding. Everything is just kind of at a resting place right now. It’s about our boys. This is a day about us, yes, but it’s also about us becoming a family,” Mackenzie explained. “The boys have no idea that we’re already married. Bentley doesn’t even know that. So you know, for them, this is a huge day. And if that makes them happy, then that’s what we’ll do.”

Bentley is Maci and Ryan’s son. Mackenzie also has a son Hudson with an ex.

After a recent stint in rehab, Mackenzie said Ryan is doing well and ready for the weekend’s ceremony.

“He’s doing amazing. I’m really truly impressed,” she said. “I’m so proud of him and he is trying so hard. I mean, I can’t imagine what that’s like. I’m so proud.”

A new season of Teen Mom OG premieres on Monday, Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.