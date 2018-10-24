Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer Officially Leave ‘Teen Mom’ Series

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie (Standifer) Edwards are done with Teen Mom OG.

The couple, who is expecting their first child together, reportedly won’t be returning to the MTV series for the next season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom OG this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Mackenzie told E! News. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Fans of the show have seen Edwards, who also shares son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout, go through many ups and downs throughout his time on the show, but it seems his stint is coming to an end.

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” Edwards told the outlet. “Maci said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

The news comes a day after reports said Bristol Palin would be joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, but the couple said their decision was not related.

“I know they did want five girls to begin with after Farrah [Abraham] left to sort of resemble Teen Mom 2,” Mackenzie said. “But they didn’t want to see another recovering addict storyline. So they’re writing us out of the show right now and making it seem like we dipped out on our baby, on Bentley and on everyone. And that’s just not the case.”

“They want to want to talk about us but they don’t want to pay us and film us.” His parents, however, will continue to film the show with Bentley and he’s reportedly OK with that,” Edwards added.

“The show had been paying for my healthcare and for the baby so they could film the visits and then a week ago they let me know that would no longer be the case,” Mackenzie revealed. “They’re not going to film the birth. We’re not going to be on at all. Maci can’t speak to Ryan and Ryan can’t speak to Maci – that was a mutual decision. But she doesn’t know what’s going on in our lives.”

When asked if the would consider returning to the series after next season, the answer was not comforting for fans: “If they don’t want to film now, then we don’t want to film later.”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together on the show back in March. Mackenzie also has a son named Hudson with her ex Zachary Stephens.