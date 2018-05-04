Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Shades Him During ‘Jersey Shore’

It seemed like things might have calmed down between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley after a few quiet days on social media.

But while Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation aired, Harley took to Instagram to shade a certain “rude” and “insecure” someone.

While Ortiz-Magro tried to convince his roommates onscreen that he didn’t cross the line with a girl he brought home from a Miami nightclub, Harley posted a screenshot of a quote to her Instagram story.

“Don’t allow someone who talks to you in a snobby, condescending, rude manner get to you or intimidate you,” the quote read. “That is a sign of an insecure person trying to appear superior to you. Arrogance and condescension in always a sign of weakness.”

In Thursday night’s episode, after much deliberation with his roommates, Ortiz-Magro eventually fessed up to dirty dancing with another woman at the club, bringing her back to their house and going behind closed doors with his wrongdoing.

“Ronnie denies that it actually happened, he’s like deny, deny deny,” castmate Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio told the cameras. “But you can’t deny that.”

After blaming the closed door on “a draft,” Ortiz-Magro was confronted with the reality of what he had done on camera.

“In the grand scheme of things, you were flirting with the line a little with that girl, [in footage] that [Harley] will eventually see,” Vinny Guadagnino told his friend.

It’s in this moment that Ortiz-Magro was able to own up to his massive mistake.

“My whole relationship just flashed before my eyes,” he told the camera. “I don’t want her to think because of one drunken mistake, it’s who I am. Because that’s not who I am. … It’s gonna be hard to fix the damage that I’ve caused.”

Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Harley welcomed their first child together, Ariana Sky, on April 3, but called it quits less than a month later after an explosive social media feud. The pair, who were together for over a year, both publicly accused each other of cheating and later appeared to get into a physical brawl in an Instagram Live video.

The reality TV personality also posted on his Instagram story Thursday night, writing a lengthy message about God.

“We all pray for help,” he wrote, before telling a story about a man who can’t see the help that is right in front of him. He also added hashtags for “Sometimes we are blinded by what we want instead of what’s real” and “always signs.”

Despite the breakup, Ortiz-Magro and Harley have reportedly been communicating, solely for the sake of their 1-month-old daughter. “They are on speaking terms and things are better than anyone could ever expect a couple days [after their breakup],” a source told Us Weekly. “They have to be in order to co-parent. Ronnie’s main priority is his daughter and that’s all he is concerned about at at the moment — that she’s in the best situation.”

Following the brutal social media bickering, Ortiz-Magro apologized in a statement. “I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority,” he said in a social media statement last week.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.