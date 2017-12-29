‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Debuts Girlfriend’s Baby Bump

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is ditching "gym, tan, laundry" for bottles, diapers and a whole lot more laundry.

The Jersey Shore cast member and girlfriend Jen Harley are expecting their first child, a girl, the 32-year-old revealed last week.

And to confirm the news on social media, Ortiz-Magro debuted Harley's growing baby bump on Instagram for fans, sharing a snap of the family-to-be at Rockefeller Center on Tuesday.

"Thank you to everyone who has been supportive with advice & encouragement. People keep saying becoming a parent is the part of life," the reality personality wrote. "I've been blessed enough to have SOO MANY best parts of my life #NotSureIfThatMakesSense. I couldn't be more excited to be taking this next step in my life!"

He added a slew of hashtags to the sweet post, including "#IHearItsLikeHavingAPuppy," "#ExceptItCries," "#Talks" and "#EventuallyDrives."

Ortiz-Magro announced he was becoming a father in an interview with Us Weekly, revealing that Harley is six months along with their baby girl.

While he jokes that "every guy wants a boy," he said he grew up with sisters, so he's "used to being around girls."

The child will be Ortiz-Magro's first child and Harley's second offspring; she was an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, the reality TV personality will spend time gathering parenting advice from his Jersey Shore castmates Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio and Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, who each have little ones of their own.

"They all went through different experiences which is great," he said of his fellow parents on the show.

The original Jersey Shore series ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012, but the cast will make a return to the small screen in 2018 when it airs a "family vacation" series.

On the original show, fans reeled over Ortiz-Magro's relationship with Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, but she won't be returning for the cast reunion show.

"It's something she chose to do and it's her choice," Ortiz-Magro told TooFab of his ex-flame's absence. "As someone who was around her forever, you gotta respect that."

"I've gone my own direction and all I can really do is worry about myself and all she can do is worry about herself," he added.

Though Giancola is out for the Jersey Shore reunion, Ortiz-Magro, "Snookie", "Pauly D", "Jwoww", Vinny Guadagnino, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Deena Nicole Cortese have all been confirmed for the upcoming series.

