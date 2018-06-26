Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Nearly Lost Control of Car Before Arrest

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend, was reportedly driving her car "so erratically" Sunday before her arrest in Las Vegas that she nearly lost control of her car, which had three flat tires.

"Jen was driving so erratically that three out of her four tires were flat. She drove over a median," a source told Us Weekly.

The estranged couple, who share 2-month-old daughter Ariana, were at a barbecue together earlier in the day. They began arguing during the drive home with Ariana.

"Jen hit Ronnie in the face during the argument, and he asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car," the source said. "She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. Ariana was in the car at the time in the back seat. … Ronnie's face was bloodied and bruised, and he's got a nasty road rash."

Harley allegedly called a friend to pick up Ariana so that "the baby was not there when Jen was arrested," according to the source, who says the baby is staying with a mutual friend for the time being.

"Ronnie is going to his family counsel first thing this morning to see what his options are because whatever they are doing is not working," the source added.

As previously reported, Harley, 31, was taken into custody for domestic battery late Sunday night against the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 32. Her bail was set at $3,000 but no further details on the incident are known.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley recently called off their relationship after a number of high-profile social media spats, with one turning physical in early June when the two were arguing over their daughter.

"Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn't tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department."

Weeks after that fight, Harley posted (and then deleted) a brutal meme to her Instagram Story about Ortiz-Magro that read, "Who I trust more than my ex: 1. Serial killers 2. Sharks 3. My loser ex before him 4. Poisonous snakes 5. Pinocchio."

Throughout the incredibly tumultuous relationship and aftermath, both have accused one another of drug use and infidelity. The drama might be hitting screens during the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently filming.