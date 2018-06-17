Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Admits She Cheated on Him

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex-girlfriend Jen Harley is giving her side of the story after he had a meltdown on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation talking about her cheating.

During the episode, the reality star opened up to stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese about his concerns about Harley, who was pregnant with their daughter at the time.

“I’m sure he’s referring to when we were dating for about a month or two,” Harley told Us Weekly following the episode. “We hadn’t established a real relationship; my ex came back around. I had mixed feelings at the time.”

“We just got out of a four-year relationship. This is all part of the Instagram fight we got into because of this incident. When I came clean about this, he came clean about three times he hooked up with other girls in the same time period. We decided we wanted to be together and work though this and not to ever do it again,” she added.

The comments come after Ortiz shared his concerns with his roommates on the latest episode of the Jersey Shore revival series.

“I’m just more worried about me and Jen, to be honest with you, because I don’t know where we stand,” he admitted. “I mean, we’re together, and I mean I want to be with her, I love her. I just don’t know where her heart is.”

“Truthfully,” he continued, “I just don’t trust her. So I’m more worried about what happens after.”

When asked if that means Harley cheated on him, Ronnie said she had, and that he had kept his heartbreak to himself because he was “trying to put up this front.”

But issues of infidelity aren’t only on Harley. Ronnie got awfully close with a woman in a mesh shirt he met at the club while being filmed for the reunion show!

“Nobody’s perfect. I did my dirt too, so I can’t say it was her,” he admitted, “but everything I did was a reaction to her action. … I’m not used to being with someone like myself. I met my match.”

The couple have had a rocky relationship ever since the first season of the show wrapped. In April, they welcomed daughter Ariana Sky. However, a month later, they got in a public argument on Instagram, both accusing the other of cheating.

On June 7, the pair got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas, where season two of the revival series is currently filming.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they interviewed multiple witnesses and Ronnie, and were told Harley punched him in the head, and spit on him before taking off. She is reportedly now a suspect of battery.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was renewed for a second season following its April 2018 premiere, which debuted to major ratings success, drawing nearly 10 million total viewers. The premiere was the highest-rated unscripted debut since 2012.

The series airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. The season finale is scheduled to air on June 28.