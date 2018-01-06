Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Says ‘Hi, Dad!’ in Adorable Video

Rob Kardashian posted another adorable video of his daughter, Dream. The 1-year-old says “Hi, Dad” in the brief clip.

Heyyy pretty girl 😇😇💙💙 pic.twitter.com/haVdkg5vaM — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 4, 2018

Rob posted the video on Thursday. It shows him pushing Dream in a swing. He is heard laughing, and asks his daughter to say hello.

Dream starts saying, “Hi, Dad” repeatedly before the 20-second video ends.

“Heyyy pretty girl,” Rob wrote in the tweet.

The 30-year-old Rob also posted a photo of Dream, with two heart emojis.

Rob has been quiet on social media, except for the photos of Dream he posts on his Twitter page. He has even made his profile picture a photo of Dream.

Although Rob was not included on the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card, Dream was seen posing with her cousins.

Last year was a difficult year for Rob, who broke off his engagement to Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna. Although the two sides eventually reached a custody agreement, Chyna has sued the Kardashian-Jenner family, claiming that they are to blame for their Rob & Chyna reality show getting cancelled.

In her lawsuit, Chyna claims Rob assaulted her in April 2017, ripping a phone from her hands and pulling a door off its hinges. Rob denied Chyna’s version of events. The Kardashians also said Rob & Chyna was cancelled because the couple broke up and Chyna got a domestic violence order against Rob.

Over the summer, Rob and Chyna reached a custody agreement, in which Rob pays Chyna $20,000 a month in child support and Chyna dropped domestic violence allegations against Rob.

In the meantime, both Rob and Chyna have shared photos of Dream throughout the year. Chyna also has a 5-year-old son, King Cairo Stevenson, with Tyga.