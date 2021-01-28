'RHOSLC': Jen Shah Shares Update on Her and Coach Shah's Relationship (Exclusive)

✖

During Season 1 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah opened up to viewers about some of the struggles she had in her marriage to Coach Sharrieff Shah. As seen in the Jan. 13 episode, the couple made a significant breakthrough when it came to their relationship. But, how are the Shahs doing today? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Shah shared where her relationship with Coach Shah stands.

"We're doing great. We're still navigating through just trying to, spending more time together," Shah told PopCulture.com. "Obviously COVID kind of changed a lot of things for people. So we've been able to spend a lot more time together because obviously the football season was changed drastically. And so we've been able to spend a lot more time together. We're doing really good, and he's my biggest supporter and my rock through everything. So, I couldn't ask for anybody better to go through this journey with me than him."

Throughout much of the first season, Shah shared that she was struggling with loneliness, as her husband's job as a coach at the University of Utah means that he travels often. She was also very upfront about her battle with depression stemming from the death of her father. As the reality star explained to viewers, she didn't always feel supported by her husband, particularly as he couldn't physically be with her as much as she would have liked. But, as previously mentioned, in the Jan. 13 episode, the couple had a heart-to-heart about their issues.

Shah admitted that she was angry with her husband for not being there for her and that she was especially angered that he could not attend her father's funeral due to work commitments. Coach Shah said that he can now understand where his wife's anger comes from and the Real Housewife apologized for not sharing her feelings sooner. The conversation ended with Coach Shah saying that he wanted them to be in a better place from there on out. As Shah herself stated, it seems like the two are indeed in a "great" place today. Not only did she reveal that her relationship with Coach Shah is on a fantastic track, but she also shared what's next for herself. According to the reality star, the sky is truly the limit when it comes to what she can accomplish.

"I think what's next for Jen Shah is continuing to break, not glass ceilings, but concrete walls, and continuing to just do the unexpected," Shah shared. "I mean, I'm definitely, if you know me and kind of my brand, I'm all about being a voice and a platform for the groups that are marginalized. And so I love it when people that they're not expecting people like me, or marginalized groups, to just kick ass. And that's basically what Jen Shah's going to do. And I'm bringing everyone along for the ride."